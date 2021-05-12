NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

