NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $598,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of KC stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

