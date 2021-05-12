NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.