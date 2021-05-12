Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 424,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nomura by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.