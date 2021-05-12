Nord/LB Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.47 ($38.20).

ETR G1A traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.33 ($42.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

