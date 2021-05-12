Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
JWN stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
