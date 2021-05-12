Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JWN stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.