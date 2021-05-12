Northcoast Research Comments on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

