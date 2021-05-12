Northcoast Research Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

