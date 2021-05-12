Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.02. 55,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

