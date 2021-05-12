Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,181. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

