Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.