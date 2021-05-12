NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

