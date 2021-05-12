NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.
NLOK stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 11,328,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
