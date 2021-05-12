NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NLOK stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 11,328,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

