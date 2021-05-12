nOS Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.76 or 0.00566909 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00071445 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00248165 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.29 or 0.01169663 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00034329 BTC.
nOS Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “
nOS Coin Trading
nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
