NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

