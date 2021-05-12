Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

