NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Up 22.5%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s share price shot up 22.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 16,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 7,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

