Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential downside of 11.68% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, “Novavax missed Q1 earnings estimates while revenues beat the same. The company is looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. Per the company, if approved NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373, hurt the stock severely. Such delays in vaccine development do not bode well. In absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts also remains a woe. Competition for the COVID-19 vaccine is another area of concern for Novavax as several companies have already received authorization for emergency use of their respective vaccines.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

