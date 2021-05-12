Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.