NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 982.47 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

