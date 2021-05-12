Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.87

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 6259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

