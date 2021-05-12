Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

