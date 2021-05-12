Numeraire Hits Market Capitalization of $298.51 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $298.51 million and approximately $34.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $60.53 or 0.00114141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,338 coins and its circulating supply is 4,931,352 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.