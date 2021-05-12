Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 352.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

