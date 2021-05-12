NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore Sells 3,399 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62.

NUVA opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $47,459,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

