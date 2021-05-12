Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE NOM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.