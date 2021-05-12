Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NMZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

