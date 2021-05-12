Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of JPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
