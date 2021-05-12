NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Down 1.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. 15,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 28,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

