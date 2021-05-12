nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $51,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.