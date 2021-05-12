Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 52.1% Lower This Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $52,765.80 and approximately $15.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

