Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$2.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$145.53 million and a PE ratio of -163.33. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,449.58.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

