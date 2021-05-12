OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

OFS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 39,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

