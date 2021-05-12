Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.05 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

