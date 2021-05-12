Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.39

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $38,094. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.