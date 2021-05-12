Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.