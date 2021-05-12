Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher Sells 7,000 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

