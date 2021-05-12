Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 4,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

