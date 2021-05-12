Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,834. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

