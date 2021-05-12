OMNIQ (OMQS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMNIQ stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

