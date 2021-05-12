ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ON opened at $37.17 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $14,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,864 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 824,882 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

