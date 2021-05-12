On Track Innovations (OTIVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 26,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

