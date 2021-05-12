One Equity Partners Open Water I (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.