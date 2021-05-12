One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,441 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,306,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,956,000 after buying an additional 95,657 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 454,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.47 and a 200 day moving average of $283.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.20 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

