Open Governance Token Price Reaches $1.54 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

