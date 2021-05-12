Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.16. Opera shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Opera alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opera by 157.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.