Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 13,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Corporate insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.