Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

