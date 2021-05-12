Orbitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.45 or 1.00350152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $863.79 or 0.01514074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.81 or 0.00749874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00387589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00236772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006294 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

