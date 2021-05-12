Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.71. 11,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,757,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $693.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.